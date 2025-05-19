Moscow, May 19 (PTI) The tensions between India and Pakistan soared because of the Pahalgam terror attack, where tourists were shot at point-blank range after their religious affiliation was established, Indian envoy to Russia Vinay Kumar has said, asserting that India had to react to this.

In an interview with the ‘Izvestia' daily published on Monday, Kumar also said that India will support an increase in imports of Russian oil to its market.

"First of all, the current tension arose due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where tourists were shot at point-blank range after their religious affiliation was established. Therefore, India had to react to this," Kumar said while responding to a question.

"And the ceasefire was the result of India's reaction to the escalation started by Pakistan. It was reached on a bilateral basis when the head of the General Staff of Operations of the Pakistani army called his Indian counterpart," he said.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

US President Donald Trump, in a post on social media, claimed that the US brokered the ceasefire between the two countries.

A section of Russian social media had expressed surprise that New Delhi ignored Moscow and preferred Washington's mediation.

Kumar said it was Islamabad's initiative. “But India has consistently maintained a policy that Kashmir is a bilateral issue, with no third-party mediation envisaged. That position remains in place,” he asserted.

He recalled that several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, spoke to their Indian counterparts after the Pahalgam attack.

Responding to a question about the future of Indo-Russian defence cooperation, Kumar expressed confidence that it will further develop.

"This has been the case for decades. And lately our relationship has even deepened. We not only buy and sell military equipment, but also engage in the joint development and production of defence products," he said.

"Indian-made equipment, including BrahMos, has repeatedly proved its effectiveness, including in the period from May 7 to May 10. Therefore, I believe that our relations in this area will only develop," he said.

Asked if India is considering the possibility of increasing imports of Russian oil, Kumar said this issue primarily concerns the market conditions, prices, and logistics.

"Our work includes simplifying this mechanism [of purchases of Russian oil] by concluding shipping agreements, new sea corridors for Indian importers and Russian exporters to consider it reasonable and commercially profitable to continue trade, which was so important for the growth of trade turnover to the level mentioned. So we will continue encouraging further imports of Russian oil to the Indian market," he said.

Some Indian companies have entered into long-term agreements on the import of oil from Russia, the diplomat noted. "So intentions are in place, whereas the market conditions and logistics facilitate the implementation of large volumes," he added.

