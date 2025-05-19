Mumbai, May 19: The global tech industry has seen 130 companies lay off 61,220 employees so far in 2025. The staggering number of employees was laid off as the companies focused on restructuring their business, cutting costs, and focusing on performance and development of artificial intelligence (AI). The tech layoffs sparked concerns among employees in the same industry. Recently, the Microsoft layoffs sent shockwaves through the technology sector as many roles were cut, including those working for over 10 years.

Many experts have already warned that AI will be the reason for the job loss of thousands of employees in 2025. The emerging technology has already replaced the jobs of sales and marketing people and software engineers, and in the future, it is expected to affect the roles of teachers, writers, customer service, bookkeeping, manufacturing, retail copywriters, healthcare, and so on. It is expected that millions of jobs will be affected due to AI rise. Tech Layoffs Fear: Bengaluru-Based 30-Year-Old Developer Afraid of Taking Home Loan Amid Fear and Uncertainty of Losing Job Due to AI, Looks for Alternate Ways To Earn.

InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi on AI Taking Jobs, Tech Layoffs 2025

As MD and CEO of InfoEdge, I’m often asked how AI will impact both, the Indian job market and our business. I’d like to share a balanced perspective on what we’re seeing and expecting. 🧵 #AI #FutureOfWork — Hitesh Oberoi (@hitobs) May 19, 2025

Hitesh Oberoi's Comment on Tech Layoffs 2025

Hitesh Oberoi, CEO of InfoEdge, wondered how artificial intelligence would impact the Indian market and his company. He shared a balanced perspective on what to expect in the future in relation to AI. He said that AI technology would impact some roles but create a new one. He said that the effect would not be "unidimensional." InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi said that the artificial intelligence effect changed the skill requirements, not fewer jobs.

Oberoi said that AI could moderate the hiring of entry-level programmers in IT, especially for traditional services like basic app development and testing. On the other hand, some companies may aggressively hire for AI implementation. He said that India saw a rise in the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as the tech giants moved the value chain up. He hinted that these could become valuable AI hubs at their core. VerSe Layoffs: Dailyhunt and Josh Parent Company To Cut 350 Jobs This Month Amid Restructuring and Focus on AI.

Hitesh Oberoi said that AI-capable professionals could see a 40% to 70% rise in their salaries, while the traditional roles would face wage stagnation. He said India could become a global AI talent hub by leveraging its technical base and rapidly upgrading its skill development ecosystem. The InfoEdge CEO said that AI started reshaping jobs and drove growth. He said InfoEdge used AI for platforms like Naukri to help talent leaders and job seekers navigate the shift.

