London, May 19: A 65-year-old man from Watford, Hertfordshire, in the UK has been left in severe pain and struggling to walk after a suspected bite from the UK’s most venomous spider, the noble false widow, Steatoda nobilis.

According to The Mirror, Keith Robinson developed a painful swelling on his leg shortly after clearing cobwebs in his home. Initially dismissing the injury, he used over-the-counter treatments, but the pain quickly escalated. Doctors later diagnosed him with cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection likely triggered by a spider bite, and placed him on antibiotics and a saline drip. London Dog Attack: Woman Mauled to Death by Her Two Registered XL Bully Dogs Inside House.

"I can barely walk without intense pain," Robinson said, describing the ordeal as relentless. He believes he may have disturbed a nest of false widows while cleaning.

The noble false widow, an invasive species native to the Canary Islands, has spread across Britain since the 19th century. While bites are rare and typically not life-threatening, they can lead to serious infections if untreated. Dog Attack in UK: Toddler Climbing on Pet XL Bully Injured in Horrifying Mauling.

Robinson has urged others to remain cautious. “Check for spiders in your home and outbuildings. If you suspect a bite, don’t ignore it—seek medical attention immediately,” he said.

In another incident, Nigel Hunt, a 59-year-old British man from the Isles of Scilly, narrowly escaped death after a seemingly minor spider bite that turned into a life-threatening ordeal. While lying in bed at home on August 30, 2024, Hunt was bitten by a potentially deadly spider on his stomach.

Initially, he felt no pain and thought nothing of it. However, just four days later, on his way to a holiday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, he became severely ill, the BBC reported. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors operated on his stomach after suspecting an abscess. However, further diagnosis revealed something far more serious- necrotising fasciitis, a rare and deadly condition known as "flesh-eating disease." He then underwent an emergency surgery, which saved his life.

