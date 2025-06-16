Nicosia, Jun 16 (PTI) In a gesture of respect, a Cyprus lawmaker on Monday touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet when he arrived at the historic Centre of Nicosia along with President Nikos Christodoulides.

In videos shared widely on social media, Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, a member of the Council of Nicosia, is seen welcoming Prime Minister Modi with a traditional gesture of respect by touching his feet.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the moment graciously, reflecting India's deep cultural bonds shared with nations across the world.

The historic centre is the old walled part of Nicosia. It is renowned for its fortifications, traditional architecture, and markets.

