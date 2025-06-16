Saudi Prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal Woke Up From Coma After 20 Years? Here's a Fact-Check of Viral Video Falsely Attributed to the 'Sleeping Prince'

Mumbai, June 16: A video going viral on social media claims that Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, popularly known as the "Sleeping Prince," recently woke up from a coma. The post also alleged that the "Sleeping Prince" was greeted by his family members soon after he woke up from a coma. Is that true? It must be noted that Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal marked his 36th birthday on 18 April 2025. He is the great-grandson of Saudi Arabia's founder, King Abdulaziz.

The Saudi royal has been in a coma for the past two decades after he was involved in a car accident in 2005. After his 36th birthday, a video surfaced on social media claiming that Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal woke up from a coma. However, the truth is that the "Sleeping Prince" did not wake up from a coma. It is learnt that the Saudi Prince is still in a coma. The viral clip was shared with a false claim. Did Donald Trump Refuse To Drink Saudi Coffee While Meeting Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman? Here’s a Fact Check As Incomplete Video Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

'Sleeping Prince' Woke Up After 20 Years in Coma, Claims X User

The Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal is finally awake after 20 years of being in a coma from the injuries sustained in an accident in London. Now when I say 'some humans are more human than other humans,' you still wanna argue with me. pic.twitter.com/72NGR9NHcl — Joe is here to Explain🌎 (@JanisOmorogbe) June 14, 2025

Did Saudi Prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal Wake Up From Coma?

The video with the false claim was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, known as the ‘Sleeping Prince,’ who has been in a coma since a car accident in 2005 has finally woken up." The post also showed a picture of Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal. Several people shared the same post, believing the false claim made by the user.

Grok Reveals Truth About 'Sleeping Prince' Waking Up From Coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia known as the “Sleeping Prince” who has been in a coma since a car accident in 2005 has finally woken up. #Iran #Nuclear #Gaza pic.twitter.com/m1lfnmDZ1v — IMJA Lifestyle (@imjalifestyle) June 14, 2025

The viral clip also features text insert which reads, "Sleeping Prince of Saudi Who hard accident 20 yrs ago and has been into coma has finally regained His life' all thanks to the father who refused to give up on him." Although the picture shared in the post is of the Saudi Prince, the video and the claim made by the user are false.

The Viral Video Features Saudi Businessman Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yazeed Racing (@yazeedracing)

The social media post claiming Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal waking up from a coma does not feature the Saudi Royal but Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi, a Saudi businessman and motorsport icon. The viral video shows billionaire Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi meeting people after recovering from an accident. According to an Instagram post shared on Yazeed Racing, Al-Rajhi's official Baja rally team, the Saudi businessman and co-driver Timo Gottschalk met with an accident during the second and final stage of Baja Jordan.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi Sustained Fractures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yazeed Racing (@yazeedracing)

The post was shared on the photo and video sharing platform on April 12. Later, in another post, Yazeed Racing said that medical examinations confirmed that champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi sustained fractures in two vertebrae of his spine. At the same time, Timo Gottschalk suffered four spinal fractures. The video claiming the "Sleeping Prince" waking up from a coma is part of Al-Rajhi’s recovery video from the hospital, which was shared with a picture of Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal with false claims.

Fact check

Claim : Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal woke up from a coma after 20 years Conclusion : The video is of Saudi businessman Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi and not Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).