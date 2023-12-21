Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Prague, Dec 21 (AP) Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday's gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area. (AP)

