Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): Days after the Kabul education centre blast killed over 40 people, another explosion occurred on Monday in the western part of the Afghan capital, targeting another Hazara-populated area.

The explosion occurred near the Pul-e-Sukhta area near the Shahid Mazari Road, The Khaama Press news agency reported.

The blast happened in the west of Kabul's PD 6 at around 2:00 pm, the report added. The blast that took place in the Shaheed Mazari area is reportedly a Hazara-populated area.

So far, there are no additional details on the explosion and the casualties. The Taliban officials have yet to issue a statement on the explosion.

The report of the explosion comes as the UN mission today said the death toll from a suicide bombing at the Kaaj Educational Center in jumped to 43. The casualty figures in Friday's college bombing in the Hazara neighbourhood are likely to rise further.

"Human toll from Friday's college bombing in #Hazara neighbourhood of Afghan capital continues to rise. 43 killed. 83 wounded. Girls & young women the main victims. Casualty figures likely to rise further. Verification process continues by UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul," UN mission in Afghanistan tweeted.

There are multiple media reports claiming that about 100 students of the institute have been killed in the attack, however, the UNAMA said that its human rights teams in Kabul are helping to establish an accurate record of the college attack in the Hazara neighbourhood.

On Saturday, dozens of women from the minority Hazara community protested in Kabul against the terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Centre. The women protestors dressed in black chanted slogans against the genocide of minorities and demanded their rights, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked a global outcry. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)

