Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh presided over the closing ceremony of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise Nomadic Elephant (Photo/ X@SpokespersonMoD)

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 13 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday presided over the closing ceremony of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise Nomadic Elephant in Ulaanbaatar.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Mongolia Brigadier General Baatar Baljid, Ambassador of India to Mongolia Atul M. Gotsurve, and Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement Lieutenant General Puspendra Singh.

He lauded the professionalism of Indian and Mongolian troops, calling the exercise a symbol of growing defence cooperation and shared commitment to regional peace.

Earlier, the Indian Army contingent departed today for the 17th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant. The exercise was conducted in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from May 31 to June 13. Exercise Nomadic Elephant is an annual event conducted alternately in India and Mongolia. The last edition of the exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya, in July 2024.

The Indian contingent, comprising 45 personnel, was represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts. The Mongolian Armed Forces contingent, also comprising similar strength, was represented by 150 Special Forces units.

The exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between the two forces while employing a joint task force in semi-conventional operations in semi-urban/mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate.

The scope of this exercise involves Platoon platoon-level Field Training Exercise. During the exercise, Indian and Mongolian troops engaged in various training activities to include endurance training, reflex shooting, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training, among others. In addition, to enhance the complexity of the exercise, aspects of Cyber Warfare were also incorporated in this edition of the exercise. Soldiers from both sides also learnt from each other's operational experience.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Mongolia towards regional security, peace and stability. Exercise Nomadic Elephant reinforces the India-Mongolia relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military ties and promoting cultural understanding.

A testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust and cultural linkages between India and Mongolia, the exercise sets the stage for meaningful professional engagement, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation. (ANI)

