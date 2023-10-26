New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ahmed Sule on Thursday held discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issues of education and health, the CM Office said.

The High Commissioner also expressed a keen interest in visiting these institutions, and CM Kejriwal assured him of a warm and well-arranged visit.

Minister of Education, Water and PWD, Atishi was also present with the Chief Minister during the discussions.

"High commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to India, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Sule called upon the Hon'ble Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today," the Delhi CMO posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Discussions revolved around education and health. Highlighting the excellent work being carried out in these sectors. The High Commissioner expressed a keen interest in visiting these institutions, and Hon'ble CM assured him of a warm and well-arranged visit," it added.

Last month, High Commissioner Sule had extended an invitation to India to do business together during the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Business Conference in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal participated in the Ravan Dahan organised by the Lav Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi on the occasion of Dussehra. (ANI)

