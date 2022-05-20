London [UK], May 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that democracy in India is a global public good and the people of the country have managed democracy at an unparalleled scale.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks at the 'Ideas for India' conference in London.

"Democracy in India is a global public good. We're the only people who have managed democracy at our unparalleled scale. Had an enriching exchange on a wide range of topics at the #IdeasForIndia conference in London," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress leader will be speaking at Cambridge University on May 23 on 'India at 75'.

"Mr @RahulGandhi will be speaking in Cambridge on Monday 23 May. He'll be in conversation with Dr Shruti Kapila @shrutikapila on India at 75," Cambridge University said in a tweet.

This is the first such overseas event for the Congress leader after the return of normalcy in international travel which had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi's visit abroad has taken place at a time when the Congress is battling dissensions with a senior leader in Gujarat and Punjab having left the party. (ANI)

