Several news channels and social media posts have claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Chinese satellites helped Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor. The post shows a statement attributed to S Jaishankar on a news channel. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the news is fake. PIB said EAM S Jaishankar is being misquoted and "he has not made this statement". It also asked people to remain vigilant and avoid falling for deceptive information. ‘Fake News’: PIB Fact Check Debunks Pakistan’s Claims of Damaging Indian Airbases, Calls It ‘Misleading and False’.

False Statement Attributed to EAM S Jaishankar

Several news channels and social media posts have claimed that External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar stated Chinese satellites helped Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️ EAM is being misquoted and he has not made this statement ▶️ Remain vigilant and avoid falling for deceptive… pic.twitter.com/qc5pUn98Wi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)