Kananaskis (Canada), Jun 18 (PTI) India's neighbourhood has become a breeding ground for terrorism and turning a blind eye towards the challenge would be a "betrayal of humanity", Prime Minister Narendra Modi told G7 leaders, seeking action against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorist activities.

In an address at a G7 outreach session here, Modi said the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a direct attack on the "soul, identity, and dignity" of every Indian, adding any country that supports terrorism must be held accountable and made to pay the price.

There must be no place for "double standards" in dealing with terrorism, he said and questioned whether those spreading terror and those who suffer from it be "weighed on the same scale."

Modi was addressing the G7 outreach session on Energy Security on Tuesday.

"Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. It stands in opposition to all nations that uphold democratic values. Unity in the fight against terrorism is imperative," Modi said.

"Unfortunately, our own neighbourhood has become a breeding ground for terrorism."

"For the sake of global peace and prosperity, our thinking and our policies must be extremely clear - any country that supports terrorism must be held accountable and made to pay the price," he said.

Modi said the reality is quite the opposite.

"On the one hand, we are quick to impose various sanctions based on our own preferences and interests. On the other hand, nations that openly support terrorism continue to be rewarded," he added.

The prime minister posed certain questions too.

"Are we truly serious about addressing terrorism? Will we understand the true meaning of terrorism only when it knocks on our own doors?"

"Can those who spread terror and those who suffer from it be weighed on the same scale? Are our global institutions at risk of losing their credibility?," he asked.

The prime minister called for decisive global action in dealing with terrorism.

"If we don't take decisive action today against this terrorism that stands against humanity, history will never forgive us," he said.

"Turning a blind eye towards terrorism for the sake of vested interests, or extending support to terror or terrorists, is a betrayal of all humanity," he added.

The prime minister said there must be no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism.

"Recently, India faced a brutal and cowardly terrorist attack. The terrorist attack that took place on April 22 was not just an assault on Pahalgam, but a direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian," he said.

"It was an assault on all humanity. I express my sincere gratitude to all friends who condemned the attack in the strongest terms," he added.

On energy security, Modi said ensuring energy security for future generations is “one of our biggest challenges."

"We consider it not only a priority but also as a responsibility towards our citizens. Moving forward on the basic principles of availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability, India has chosen the path of inclusive development.”

He noted that it is essential for all countries to move forward together towards energy transition.

"We must move forward with the spirit of "not I, but us".

"Unfortunately, the countries of the Global South are having to bear the maximum impact of uncertainty and conflicts. No matter where the tension is in the world, these countries are the first to be affected by food, fuel, fertiliser and financial crises,” Modi said.

He added that masses, materials, manufacturing, and mobility also get impacted.

“India considers it its responsibility to bring the priorities and concerns of the Global South to the world stage. We believe that as long as double standards persist in any form, sustainable and inclusive development of humanity shall remain out of reach.”

Underlining that India has always acted in the interest of humanity, rising above its own self-interest, Modi said India will continue to engage in dialogue and cooperation with the G-7 on all matters in the future as well.

On the subjects of Technology, AI, and Energy, Modi said undoubtedly, AI is emerging as a powerful tool to enhance efficiency and foster innovation across all sectors.

However, AI itself is a highly energy-intensive technology, he said.

The growing energy consumption driven by AI data centers, and the increasing energy demands of today's technology-driven societies can only be sustainably addressed through renewable energy sources.

Modi called on the global community to work towards governance at an international level that addresses concerns related to AI while also promoting innovation.

“Only then can we transform AI into a force for global good,” he said, adding that in the age of AI, close cooperation in the areas of critical minerals and technology is extremely important.

The prime minister underlined the need for securing and strengthening the resilience of supply chains.

"We must also ensure that no country uses them solely for its own interests or as a weapon. Thirdly, deep-fakes are a major cause for concern, as they can create widespread disorder in society," he said.

"Therefore, AI-generated content must be clearly water-marked or accompanied by a clear disclosure,” he said.

