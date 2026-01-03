Banjul [Gambia], January 3 (ANI/WAM): Dozens of people are still missing after a boat carrying more than 200 migrants capsized off the coast of Gambia, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said 96 people were rescued and seven bodies recovered after the accident on Wednesday. The boat involved in the accident was found on a sandbank.

According to the ministry, 10 of the survivors are in a critical condition. The people on board the boat are believed to be from several African countries.

Every year, migrants from Gambia, Senegal and other countries in western Africa attempt to reach the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago, and thus the European Union in search of a better life. (ANI/WAM)

