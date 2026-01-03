It has been a turbulent start to the year for X’s AI chatbot, Grok. In recent weeks, the platform has faced fierce backlash and regulatory scrutiny from governments in India and France after users discovered they could bypass safety filters to "undress" photographs of women and generate non-consensual deepfakes. While the tech world debates the ethics of these "bikini" prompts and the platform scrambles to patch its safeguards.

With these AI-generated images, users are pushing the boundaries of Grok’s lack of filters to create "NSFW" content. However, a viral shift is underway. According to tech billionaire Elon Musk, the platform’s most valuable feature isn't its ability to generate risqué pictures, but its potential to save your life. Is X Becoming an Adult Website? Grok’s ‘Undressing’ Prompt and Lenient Policies Spark Outrage.

In a video circulating on social media, Musk claims that Grok is now capable of analysing complex medical data, from blood panels to MRI scans, with an accuracy that rivals, and in some cases surpasses, human doctors.

Musk on Grok's Capabilities: "I Haven't Seen It Be Wrong Yet"

The pivot from entertainment to diagnostics was highlighted in a clip shared by user @XFreeze, where Musk outlines the AI's practical application. He urges users to stop viewing Grok merely as a chatbot or image generator and start treating it as a medical assistant.

Musk: Take a photograph of your blood work, the page, upload it from your phone to Grok

"You take a photograph of your blood work, the page, upload it from your phone to Grok," Musk says in the video. "It will understand what all the data results are and tell you if there's something wrong."

His endorsement is unequivocal. "I haven't seen it be wrong yet," he asserts, suggesting that the AI's ability to process raw data is already operating at a high clinical standard.

How AI Could Outperform Your Doctor

Musk’s argument rests on the sheer processing power of artificial intelligence compared to the human brain. While a General Practitioner (GP) relies on their training and experience, Musk argues that AI has instantaneous access to the entire corpus of medical history.

"I think AI could actually be very helpful with medical stuff," Musk explains. "AI can look at all the studies, look at all the data, cross-check everything, and give you good recommendations."

This "cross-checking" capability allows the system to identify correlations between markers such as iron levels, thyroid function, and white blood cell counts, that a busy doctor might view in isolation.

Beyond Blood Reports: X-Rays and MRIs

Perhaps the most ambitious claim in the video is that Grok can now interpret medical imaging, a field traditionally reserved for highly specialised radiologists.

"Even as it is right now, you can upload your X-rays and MRI images to Grok, and it will give you a medical diagnosis," Musk states. He goes a step further, challenging the authority of traditional medical opinions: "That diagnosis, from what I've seen, is at least as good. I've certainly seen cases where it's actually better than what the doctor told you."

How to Use Grok for Health Analysis

If you are looking to test the feature, the process is being adopted by users globally. Here is the current workflow:

1. Secure Your Data

Obtain a physical copy or a digital PDF of your latest blood test, X-ray, or MRI report.

2. Upload to Chat

Open the Grok interface and use the camera icon to upload the image. Ensure the text and numbers are clearly visible.

3. Prompt for Clarity

Ask the AI to "review these results against standard medical ranges and explain any anomalies in plain English."

4. Review the Analysis

Grok will generate a summary, highlighting out-of-range metrics and citing potential causes based on medical literature.

A Note for Caution

While the technology is impressive, experts urge caution. Grok is not a regulated medical device, and AI "hallucinations" where the model confidently asserts incorrect facts remain a risk. A smudge on a page could be misread as a decimal point, altering a diagnosis.

However, as waiting times for medical appointments continue to plague healthcare systems like the NHS, Musk’s vision of an AI doctor in your pocket is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative for patients seeking immediate answers. For now, swapping NSFW prompts for cholesterol checks might be the smartest way to use Grok.

