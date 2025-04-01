Beijing [China], April 1 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping in his congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, which marked the 75th anniversary of establishment of bilateral relatins, said that China and India should work more closely together. He said that the relationship between China and India should "realize a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant, which completely serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples."

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Discusses Antarctica Cooperation, Trade With 'Important Partner' Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font (See Pics and Video).

Xi in his message said that both nations should view and handle bilateral ties from a "strategic and long-term perspective, and seek ways for neighboring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and common development."

Terming China and India "ancient civilizations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South," Xi noted that both countries are at a critical stage in their respective modernization drive.

Also Read | Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font Asks PM Narendra Modi Meaning of Ashok Chakra, He Explains.

A statement issued by the Chinese Ambassador in India, Xu Feihong stated, "President Xi Jinping exchanges congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. President Xi pointed out that China and India are both ancient civilizations, major developing countries and important members of Global South. Both countries are at a critical stage in their respective modernization drive."

"The development of China-India relations demonstrates that it is the right choice for both sides to become partners for mutual success and realize a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant, which completely serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples. Both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and seek ways for neighbouring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and common development, and jointly push forward world multipolarization and democracy in international relations," he added.

According to the statement, Xi expressed his readiness to work with President Murmu, taking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity, to promote strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen communication and coordination on major international affairs, jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in China-India border regions, advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development.

According to the statement, President Murmu in her message to her Chinese counterpart said "stable, predictable and amicable" bilateral relations will bring major benefits to both nations and the world.

Xu Feihong stated, "President Xi expressed his readiness to work with President Murmu, taking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity, to promote strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen communication and coordination on major international affairs, jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in China-India border regions, advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development, so as to contribute to world peace and prosperity."

"President Murmu said that India and China are two large neighbours, who represent a third of humanity. Stable, predictable and amicable bilateral relations will bring major benefits to us both, as indeed to the world. Let us utilize the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomaic relations to work towards healthy and stable development of India-China bilateral relations," the Chinese envoy said.

https://x.com/China_Amb_India/status/1907033740272189877

According to the statement, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang expressed readiness to work with India. Meanwhile, PM Modi said progress in bilateral ties will contribute not only to global stability and prosperity but also to the emergence of a multi-polar world

In a post on X, Xu Feihong stated, "Premier Li Qiang exchanges congratulatory messages with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Premier Li stated that China stands ready to work with India, taking the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomat relations as an opportunity, continue to enhance strategic mutual trust, promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields, properly handle the boundary question, advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and China are two ancient cultures and civilizations. We have played a significant role in shaping human history and bear a significant responsibility now to promoting peace and development. Progress in our bilateral relations will contribute not only to global stability and prosperity but also to the emergence of a multi-polar world. The 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomaic relations may usher in a period of healthy and stable development in India-China bilateral relations," he added.

In a recent interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi emphasised about normalcy returning to the border and the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations. He expressed optimism about India's relationship with China, emphasizing the importance of learning from and understanding one another. Despite ongoing border disputes, PM Modi acknowledged the ancient cultural and civilizational ties between the two nations, noting that there's no real history of conflict between them.

The two countries have been locked in a tense border standoff since the 2020 Galwan clashes, which severely strained diplomatic relations. Earlier in March, India and China discussed resuming dialogue mechanisms betwen the two nations in a "step-by-step" manner focusing on "each other's priority areas of interest and concern," India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During a meeting in Beijing between Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) from India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides acknowledged the progress made in bilateral relations following the October 2024 meeting between PM Modi and President Xi in Kazan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)