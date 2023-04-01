Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 1 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with ten banks and financial institutions to enhance the security system and collaborate with partners in the field of investigating and anticipating the future of economic crimes.

These MoUs aim to boost cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the parties across areas of mutual interest.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal, said, "This collaboration is intended to produce predictive frameworks that achieve the goals of all parties in preventive planning and enhancing performance levels in line with global economic, criminal, and technological changes. These developments necessitate adopting proactive measures capable of strongly and effectively contributing to the development of the security system."

Al Jallaf added, "Dubai is a global economic and investment destination, and we at Dubai Police are keen to intensify our efforts in cooperation with our internal and external partners to strengthen the security system. Accordingly, the General Department of Criminal Investigation develops strategic plans based on global changes, anticipating the future of security work in confronting various types of crimes, including economic crimes."

"According to global studies, these crimes pose challenges in fraudulent methods due to the increased reliance of countries and individuals on technology in professional and personal practices. Therefore, we also keep pace with these trends to make Dubai the safest city in the world," he explained. (ANI/WAM)

