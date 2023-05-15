Dubai [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 76th meeting of the Council, which was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, Acting CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

The meeting discussed the progress of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park phases, in accordance with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100 per cent of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The solar park's production capacity has reached 2,327 megawatts (MW) in addition to 533 MW underway. DEWA also announced the 1,800MW 6th phase, of the solar park to reach 5,000 MW of production capacity by the end of 2030. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park includes a Research and Development Centre specialising in developing photovoltaic cells, storage batteries, and improving the efficiency of solar panels.

"We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in all strategic renewable and clean energy projects that we implement. We attach great importance to research and development in sustainability and renewable energy, including photovoltaic solar panels, concentrated solar power, hydroelectric power, and green hydrogen, among others," said Saeed Al Tayer.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the Hatta hydroelectric power plant, which DEWA is building and is 70 per cent complete. The meeting also discussed the operation of the region's first green hydrogen production facility to support the strategy of diversifying energy sources and promoting sustainable development and a green economy.

As part of its Space-D programme, DEWA has launched the latest nanosatellites supporting its cloud computing network. This enhances the digitalisation of the power and water networks, increases the efficiency and effectiveness of planning, operation and preventive maintenance for the generation, transmission, and distribution divisions; smart grids and electric vehicle charging stations, as well as research into the concentration of solar radiation and integrating them with power plant operations using Artificial Intelligence.

"During the meeting, we were briefed by Emirates Gas on their initiative to introduce LPG composite cylinders to the local market in Dubai. These are highly safe and lightweight. A total of 5,000 cylinders were introduced in different areas of Dubai. The release of 5,000 cylinders in different regions of the Emirate was met with great demand from consumers. A team from Emirates Gas is spreading awareness and promoting the benefits of the shift from steel gas cylinders to composite gas cylinders to ensure safety and ease of use," said Al Muhairbi. (ANI/WAM)

