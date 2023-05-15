Stockholm [Sweden], May 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Monday held a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The EAM stated that he values the commitment of Kristersson towards strengthening the ties between the two nations.

"Delighted to meet PM Ulf Kristersson of Sweden. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his commitment towards strengthening the India-Sweden relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | IBM Employee on Sick Leave for 15 Years Sues IT Company for Not Giving Salary Hike, Claims He Is Victim of 'Disability Discrimination'.

He also met Sweden's National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm and exchanged strategic assessments of Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

"A good discussion with Henrik Landerholm, National Security Advisor of Sweden. Exchanged strategic assessments of Europe and Indo Pacific," EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Also Read | Imran Khan Reaches Lahore High Court to Seek Bail in Cases Related to Violence in Pakistan After His Arrest.

Jaishankar, who is on a Sweden visit, also held a meeting with Swedish Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen.

"Met Dr. Andreas Norlen, Speaker of the Riksdag of Sweden this morning. Welcomed contacts between our two Parliamentary democracies. Also exchanged perspectives on our respective regions," the EAM said in another tweet.

On Sunday, Jaishankar met Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom during his three-day visit to Sweden.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Defence Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security."

After meeting his Swedish counterpart, Jaishankar said that both countries are committed to taking bilateral cooperation to a higher level. Both nations had exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy.

"Wide-ranging discussions with FM @TobiasBillstrom as India and Sweden mark 75 years of diplomatic ties," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

After arriving in Sweden, Jaishankar attended the EU-India Pacific Ministerial Forum.

Jaishankar on Sunday (local time) interacted with the Indian diaspora in Sweden and discussed transformations underway in India. He also apprised them about the progress in the bilateral relationship with Sweden on the 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

During his visit to Sweden, Jaishankar will discuss India-EU relations during his visit as Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release noted, "This will be his first visit as EAM and comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)