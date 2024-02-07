Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Guyana's Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips and discussed partnerships in the fields of economy, energy, security and development cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar and Guyana's PM further exchanged views on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the United Nations (UN).

Taking on social media 'X', Jaishankar posted, "Called on Prime Minister Mark Phillips of Guyana this afternoon. Good discussion on our partnership in the fields of economy, energy, security and development cooperation. Also exchanged views on the CARICOM and UN."

Guyana's PM arrived in India on Tuesday and received a warm welcome.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Phillips's visit to India will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Guyana's PM Mark Phillips is scheduled to hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu later in the evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

After his meeting with President Murmu, Phillips will meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the India Habitat Centre, the External Affairs Ministry confirmed.

Later, the Guyana PM will be attending programmes in Delhi and Agra from February 8 to February 10.

He will depart from India on February 11, according to the statement released by the MEA.

India's relations with Guyana are warm and cordial, with a high degree of understanding. (ANI)

