New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on a two-day official visit to India, and expressed confidence that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

“Honoured to call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka during his India visit. Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will further strengthen our neighbourly bonds and take forward India’s Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Also Read | #MeToo Accusations Against One of China’s Leading Dissidents.

https://twitter.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1682078356358205440?s=20

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, wherein he was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

Also Read | #MeToo Accusations Against One of China’s Leading Dissidents.

Several artists also performed garba at the airport to welcome the Sri Lankan President.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that Wickremesinghe's visit will further boost the multi-prolonged partnership between India and Sri Lanka. Notably, it is Sri Lankan President’s first visit to India since assuming office.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Warm welcome to President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka on his maiden visit to India since assumption of the Office of President. Received by @MOS_MEA at the airport. The visit will further boost the multi-pronged - partnership."

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will meet his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and discuss various issues of mutual interest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian dignitaries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Wickremesinghe is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

MEA further noted in its release, "Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.”

Arindam Bagchi on Thursday that said Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s India visit is a major one as the country has important, multifaceted relations with the island nation.

“This is a very important visit, it is a neighbouring country with whom we have very important relationship, we have multifaceted relations,” Bagchi said during MEA briefing on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)