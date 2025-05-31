Nicosia, May 30 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos and the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral and India-EU ties.

Jaishankar also said he appreciated the support extended by Cyprus in India's fight against terrorism.

“Warm conversation with FM @ckombos of Cyprus. Discussed strengthening our bilateral partnership as well as India-EU ties. Appreciate the support consistently extended by Cyprus in combatting terrorism,” the external affairs minister posted on X.

Kombos said he had a “productive exchange” with Jaishankar and the two leaders reaffirmed the excellent ties between India and Cyprus.

In a post on X, he said he expressed support to deepening EU India co-operation, also in view of the upcoming Cypriot presidency of the Council of the EU. PTI

