Ottawa, May 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand and the two leaders discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Indo-Canadian Anand, 58, was appointed as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs earlier this month in a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney almost two weeks after his Liberal Party won the federal elections.

“Appreciate the telecon with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together,” Anand said on X.

On May 14, Jaishankar congratulated Indo-Canadian lawmaker Anita Anand on her appointment as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Anand was the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry before the Canada elections and in the past has served in several roles, including defence minister. She replaced Melanie Joly, who is now the Minister of Industry. PTI

