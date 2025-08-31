New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday wished his Malaysian counterpart on the occasion of their 68th Independence Day.

Jaishankar said India values the progress of India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to FM Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan, the Government and people of Malaysia on the occasion of their 68th Independence Day. Value the steady progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Earlier on July 14, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, during his Malaysia visit, emphasised the need for early completion of the review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and underlined development partnerships in digital, maritime, health and innovation, as per a statement from the MEA.

Minister Pabitra Margherita led the delegation at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AIFMM), 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM) and 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum on July 10-11, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In his remarks at the AIFMM on July 10, MoS Margherita extended India's continued support to Malaysia's chairmanship of ASEAN and reiterated India's support for ASEAN unity and centrality.

Further, MoS Margherita appreciated progress in the implementation of the 10 Point proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR in 2024 to further strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and shared the initiatives taken this year under the India -ASEAN Year of Tourism.

"He emphasised the need for early completion of the review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and underlined development partnerships in digital, maritime, health and innovation," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

At the 15th EAS FMM on July 11, 2025, MoS Margherita underlined India's contribution towards strengthening the Leaders-led EAS platform as the EAS mechanism completes 20 years and exchanged views on the current regional and international developments. (ANI)

