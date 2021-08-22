Virginia [US], August 22 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.

The earthquake jolted the region at 00:45 GMT. The quake had a depth of 10 km, USGS said.

Also Read | Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium Part of COVID-19 ‘Superspreader’ Events.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.9 - South Sandwich Islands region," US Geological Survey tweeted.

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is a British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean. (ANI)

Also Read | Henri Strengthens to Hurricane, Heads for Long Island and Southern New England.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)