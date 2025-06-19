Naypyitaw [Myanmar], June 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Myanmar on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake happened at a shallow depth of 20km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Amid Iranian Missile Strike, Israeli Stock Market Surges to 52-Week High.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 19/06/2025 17:20:12 IST, Lat: 23.68 N, Long: 94.55 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1935668169458282986

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Why Is India Sending Black Box of Crashed Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft to US?.

Earlier on June 15, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck the region at 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 15/06/2025 23:16:38 IST, Lat: 22.50 N, Long: 94.66 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1934310417805066400

Prior to this, another earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar on June 13 at a shallow depth of 80km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/06/2025 23:02:29 IST, Lat: 23.30 N, Long: 93.52 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1933579827128513026

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)