New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, wishes poured in from diplomats on the special occasion.

Envoys of Russia, Japan, Australia and Bangladesh wished India on Republic Day.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov extended wishes in Hindi on the occasion. He said, "Dear Indian friends, heartfelt congratulations on Republic Day".

Other Russian diplomats wished in several languages such as Oriya, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil, Assamese, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

Keiichi Ono, Japanese Ambassador to India, extended warm greetings.

He wrote on X, "Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India. Looking forward to joining the celebrations, with the At-Home invitation received from the Hon'ble President of India -- a reminder of India's rich and diverse culture."

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said in a post on X, "Bangladesh felicitates every woman-man-child in India on 77th Republic Day".

He shared the message in several Indian languages.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, highlighted how 26 January is shared by both India and Australia as a special day and wished for another fruitful year of ties.

"26 January is a special day shared by Australians and Indians. Best wishes for a happy and reflective #AustraliaDay and #RepublicDay and to another year of strong Australia-India dosti", he wrote on X.

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, are the Chief Guests.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. (ANI)

