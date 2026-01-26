Dubai, January 26: Gold rates (gold prices)in Dubai reached unprecedented levels this morning, January 26, following a sharp rally in international spot markets. Driven by a weakening US dollar and intensified safe-haven buying, the retail rate for 24K gold in the emirate climbed to AED 612.00 per gram, marking one of the most significant single-day gains this month. Wondering what the Dubai gold rate is today? Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate of today, January 26, in AED, USD and INR.

Global Factors Fueling the Rally

The surge in the "City of Gold" reflects a broader global trend where investors are hedging against economic volatility. Analysts point to shifting expectations surrounding central bank policies and persistent geopolitical tensions as the primary catalysts. As the international spot price tests new resistance levels, Dubai’s local market - which traditionally offers some of the most competitive retail rates globally - has adjusted accordingly to remain aligned with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) benchmarks. Gold Rate Today, January 26, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 27, 2026

Indicative retail rates as of 8:00 AM. Prices exclude VAT and making charges. Exchange rates: 1 AED = 0.272 USD | 1 AED = 24.94 INR.

Purity Unit AED USD INR 24K 1 Gram 612.00 166.46 15,263.28 10 Grams 6,120.00 1,664.64 1,52,632.80 1 Tola 7,138.30 1,941.62 1,78,029.20 22K 1 Gram 566.75 154.16 14,134.75 10 Grams 5,667.50 1,541.56 1,41,347.45 1 Tola 6,610.51 1,798.06 1,64,865.99 21K 1 Gram 543.25 147.76 13,548.66 10 Grams 5,432.50 1,477.64 1,35,486.55 1 Tola 6,336.43 1,723.51 1,58,030.56 18K 1 Gram 465.75 126.68 11,615.81 10 Grams 4,657.50 1,266.84 1,16,158.05 1 Tola 5,432.41 1,477.62 1,35,484.28

Gold Rate in Dubai vs International Markets

Despite the price hike, Dubai continues to attract significant interest from international buyers, particularly those from India and neighbouring GCC countries. Even at these record highs, the price of gold in the UAE remains more attractive than in many other regions due to the absence of heavy import duties and local taxes. On January 26, the price gap for 10 grams of 24K gold between Dubai and major Indian cities was estimated at over INR 15,000, maintaining the emirate's status as a primary hub for bullion trade. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 25.

Retail Sentiment and Outlook

Local jewellery retailers in the Gold Souk report a mix of cautious buying and high-volume investment in gold bars. While casual shoppers are navigating the higher costs, long-term investors appear to be viewing the current climb as a signal of further upward momentum. Market experts suggest that if global inflationary pressures persist, the yellow metal could see further appreciation before the end of the quarter.

