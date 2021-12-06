Islamabad [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): European Union and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have been invited for a meeting on Afghanistan.

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding an extraordinary ministerial meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as the winter is approaching and the country faces severe economic problems, according to Tolo News.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia called for an OIC meeting on the issue and the significance of the meeting is highlighted by the participation of both the European Union and the five members of the United Nations Security Council.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's Resistance Front led by Ahmad Massoud though welcomed the OIC meeting expressed concerns about the meeting being held in Pakistan.

Further, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi said if Afghanistan is not supported and is abandoned, a new war could start in the country.

"To abandon Afghanistan at this stage would be a historic mistake. Instability could give way to renewed conflict, it could trigger an exodus of refugees," Qureshi said, reported the Tolo News.

However, the Taliban are yet to decide on participating in the meeting though it acknowledged the importance of the meeting.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that the meeting is very important for Afghanistan because participants will discuss finding solutions to the problems in Afghanistan (ANI)

