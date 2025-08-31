Copenhagen [Denmark], August 31 (ANI/WAM): The EU has urged the United States to reconsider its decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials seeking to attend next month's UN General Assembly.

"In the light of the existing agreements between the UN and its host state, we all urge for this decision to be reconsidered," Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Saturday following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

Also Read | Houthi PM Killed in IDF Airstrike: Israeli Strike on Sanaa Kills Houthi-Backed PM Ahmed Al-Rahawi, Ministers.

Kallas urged Washington to reverse its extraordinary step, citing international law. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)