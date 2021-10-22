Brussels [Belgium], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): EU leaders support easing COVID-19 movement restrictions and plan to accelerate work on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates with third countries, the European Council said on Friday.

"In light of the development of the epidemiological situation, the European Council calls for further coordination to facilitate free movement within, and travel into, the EU, and for a revision of the two Council recommendations. It encourages the Commission to accelerate its work regarding mutual recognition of certificates with third countries," according to the written conclusions following the first day of the European Council meeting, which is taking place in Brussels from October 21-22.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Pledges To Defend Taiwan if China Attacks.

Currently, the EU and Russia are conducting technical consultations for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates. Moscow has submitted documentation to the EU to verify the compatibility of its system for issuing COVID-19 certificates with the EU one.

The EU's digital COVID-19 certificate system currently has 43 countries connected, including 27 EU member states, three European Economic Area countries, and 12 other countries and territories from outside the bloc. Technical negotiations are underway with 28 more countries.

Also Read | US Lawmakers Introduce Bill on Combating Global Islamophobia.

The certificates were introduced in the EU this summer. They are intended to facilitate the movement of residents within the EU territory. The certificates are issued if the person was fully vaccinated, had a negative test for COVID-19 or has antibodies after recovering from the infection. In total, about 600 million certificates have already been issued. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)