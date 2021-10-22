Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that the United States would come to Taiwan's defence if it came under attack by China.

Addressing a CNN town hall meeting, the President said: "Yes, we have a commitment to do that." He made these remarks when asked if the United States would defend Taiwan if China attack the country.

Also Read | Hong Kong's Wet Markets Report Outbreak of Bacterial Infection Linked to Freshwater Fish, 7 Dead So Far; Authorities on Alert.

Biden had been asked by an audience member about China's recent testing of hypersonic missile and questioned him about whether or not the United States would stand up to China.

"Don't worry about whether they are going to be more powerful," Biden said after reaffirming that the rest of the world "knows" that the United States has the most powerful military in the world, reported Fox News.

Also Read | China Fights New COVID-19 Outbreak; Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Schools and Tourist Sites Shut, Testing Ramped Up.

The President also dismissed the idea that he wants to start another cold war with China.

"I don't want a cold war with China," Biden said. "I just want China to understand that we are not going to step back and we are not going to change any of our views," Fox News added.

The support of the US to Taiwan has been irritant to Beijing as China claims sovereignty over Taiwan. The Chinese leaders have expressed their desire to "reunify" the country.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping had said that "solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people", said Newsweek.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)