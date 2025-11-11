Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Ontario, Canada, from November 11 to 13 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Outreach Partners, at the invitation of Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the statement added.

The G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is taking place in Niagara, a picturesque area in Canada known for its iconic Falls, on November 11 and 12.

The gathering brings together ministers from G7 member countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union along with several outreach nations including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.

Ahead of the event, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said it is "pleased to host ministers from several outreach countries, reflecting shared global priorities and partnerships."

The invitation to India was formally extended last month when Canada's Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, travelled to New Delhi and met with her Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During their discussions, both leaders reiterated their mutual goal to restore confidence and enhance cooperation across key areas of engagement.

Prior to her India visit, Anand had also met Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 29, continuing efforts to strengthen dialogue between the two sides.

The current visit also comes in the backdrop of the July meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, which helped set the stage for a reset in bilateral relations that had faced significant strain during 2023-24. (ANI)

