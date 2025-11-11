US Veterans Day is observed every year on November 11 to honour the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. It is a federal holiday in the United States to recognise the sacrifices, courage, and patriotism of military veterans who have defended the nation in times of war and peace. The date marks the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

Every year, the US Veterans Day includes ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, parades across cities, and events organised by veterans’ organizations to express gratitude and remembrance. In this article, let’s know more about the US Veterans Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual US event. Veterans Day Quotes & Images: Messages, HD Wallpapers, Sayings and SMS To Observe the Federal Holiday of The United States.

US Veterans Day 2025 Date

US Veterans Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, November 11.

US Veterans Day History

As per historical records, US Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to pay tribute to American veterans of all wars, not just World War I. On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued a message to his countrymen on the first Armistice Day. The United States Congress adopted a resolution on June 4, 1926, requesting that President Calvin Coolidge issue annual proclamations calling for the observance of November 11 with appropriate ceremonies. Veterans Day Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Wishes on the Day To Honour All Military Veterans.

A Congressional Act approved May 13, 1938, made November 11 in each year a legal holiday, a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as 'Armistice Day' Congress amended the bill on June 1, 1954, replacing "Armistice" with "Veterans," and it has been known as Veterans Day since. The National Veterans Award was also created in 1954. Congressman Rees of Kansas received the first National Veterans Award in Birmingham, Alabama, for his support in offering legislation to make Veterans Day a federal holiday.

US Veterans Day Significance

US Veterans Day holds great significance across the United States and is marked with various events across the country. Schools, businesses, and communities come together to show appreciation through flag-raising ceremonies, speeches, and moments of silence. US Veterans Day serves as a reminder of the nation’s commitment to freedom, unity, and the people who safeguard it and serves as a platform to express gratitude that every American owes to those who have worn the uniform in service to their country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).