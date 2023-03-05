Samdrup Jongkhar [Bhutan], March 5 (ANI): With the Covid-19 restrictions well and truly lifted, farmers in Samdrup Jongkhar have been able to fetch good prices for their ginger. Indian traders are now allowed to come into Samdrup Jongkhar to buy ginger helping farmers fetch a minimum of Nu 30 for a kilogram of ginger, Bhutan Live reported.

Despite the government taking their ginger through the buyback scheme, farmers could only fetch a maximum of Nu 30 a kilogram for the past three years because of the COVID restrictions.

Also Read | Dog Attack Cases on the Rise: Wrong Choices by Dog-Owners, Shrinking Living Spaces Invite Trouble.

But now with Indian traders back in the picture, Bhutanese ginger price has reached Nu 35 a kilogram, much to the delight of the farmers.

Tshewang Tenzin a ginger grower in Pemathang Gewog said that during the pandemic, some villagers sold ginger at Nu 7 to 8 per kilogram.

Also Read | China Hikes Defence Budget by 7.2% to 1.55 Trillion Yuan.

"Now with the Covid-19 restrictions lifted, we get between 32 to 35 ngultrum for a kilogram of ginger," he added.

"Now Indian traders come here and buy our ginger. Last time, we got Nu 32 to Nu 35. Now Indian traders come to us and agree to give Nu 36 for one kilogram of ginger," said Phurpa Wangdi, a ginger farmer in Martshala Gewog.

"Compared to last year, this year the prices are better. Last year, I got Nu 25 for one kilogram but this year I am getting Nu 30 per kilogram. So, there is a difference of Nu 7 to 8," said Ugyen Dorji, another farmer from Martshala Gewog.

As per Agriculture Survey Report 2021, Samdrup Jongkhar district is the highest ginger producer in the country, Bhutan Live reported.

For most villagers in the district, ginger is one of the primary sources of income. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)