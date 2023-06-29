New York, June 29: A fire broke out on Thursday in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. Russia Chemical Plant Fire Video: Flames Engulfs Manufacturing Unit in Nizhny Novgorod, Terrifying Clip Shows Flames and Clouds of Smoke.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. Texas Farm Fire: 18,000 Cows Killed in 'Deadliest' Barn Blaze in US, Videos Show Horrifying Visuals and Huge Clouds of Smoke After Explosion.

Tiffany Store in US Fire Video:

BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Tiffany's flagship store in New York City near Trump Tower which just finished a massive $500million renovation. No details as to cause or injuries *Still developingpic.twitter.com/IWJxh5HdmH — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) June 29, 2023

They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses. Details on injuries from the fire were not immediately available. Fire Department officials planned a briefing at the scene later Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)