Mumbai, April 14: An enormous fireball explosion at a Texas farm resulted in the death of 18,000 cows as the poor creatures died while confined. On the South Fork Dairy farm in Dimmitt, United States, a devastating barn explosion destroyed $36 million worth of cows, as horrifying photographs reveal the obliterated cattle corpses and a burned-out milk shed.

The 18,000 cows that were slain, each worth about $2,000, were nearly three times as many as the cows that are killed daily in the US. As they waited to be milked, the miserable creatures were crowded together in a holding area when a boom was heard. Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in A Revolving Restaurant At Panchkula’s Amravati Mall (Watch Video).

Residents noticed enormous smoke clouds, so firefighters hurried to the location to try to put out the fire. On the instructions of the emergency services, many people closed their windows because the smoke could be seen for kilometres.

Dimmitt Dairy Farm Explosion

At least 18K cows died in an explosion and fire at a dairy farm in Dimmitt, Texas. pic.twitter.com/jgsYPQSROo — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) April 13, 2023

Smoke Cloud Visible For Kilometers

🚨 Texas (last night) The fire spread into the dairy cow holding pens, and an unknown amount of dairy cattle were killed by the fire and smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. pic.twitter.com/c9RDrcPuAM — Buddy Broussard (@buddy_broussard) April 12, 2023

Deadliest Barn Blaze On Record in United States

More than 18,000 cows died after an explosion and fire at a family dairy farm in west Texas, marking the deadliest such barn blaze on record in the United States pic.twitter.com/sWpthnRIUC — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 14, 2023

Burnt Out Sheds After Explosion

US - Terrible tragedy as 18,000 dairy cows die in an explosion & fire at a farm in Texas. Because of faulty machinery 😳 What’s is even weirder is that only 1 human was inside a shed of 18,000 waiting to be milked? Just 1? pic.twitter.com/3HfsEUU1TJ — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) April 13, 2023

According to an eyewitness, it was mildly bizarre to hear the explosion out of blue, we were just hanging out when we heard a ‘boom’. Then, when we turn to face the distant, all we saw was a large cloud of smoke, he added.

However, no workers were killed in the accident, though one dairy farm worker had to be rescued. He was taken urgently to the hospital, where he is still being treated in a stable condition, according to the authorities.

This happens to be the worst single occurrence of cattle deaths since they began recording barn fires in 2013, according to the animal protection group Animal Welfare Institute. Greater Noida Fire: Blaze Due To Short Circuit in Toyota Pavilion at Auto Expo 2023 (Watch Video).

Though the cause of the fire is still unknown, experts expect that it will have a negative impact on the local economy because Texas is a state where agriculture plays a significant role.

