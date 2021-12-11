Taking to Twitter, the Afghan ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay said the aid will help many families in this difficult time.

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): The first consignment of 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines from India arrived in Kabul on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Afghan ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay said the aid will help many Afghan families in this difficult time.

"All kids need a little help, a little hope and somebody who believes in them.' The first consignment of medical aid from India arrived to Kabul this morning. 1.6 metric tonne of life-saving medicines will help many families in this difficult time."Gift from people of India," Mamundzay tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs earlier in the day said in view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the government of India has dispatched a consignment of medical supplies on a return flight that brought evacuated Indians and Afghans.

The special flight on Friday brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Hindu-Sikh minority community from Afghanistan to the national capital under operation Devi Shakti as a part of an evacuation mission undertaken by India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Under "Operation Devi Shakti", a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan, the MEA said. This comprises hundreds of Indians and Afghans, which includes members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community.

565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August 2021. (ANI)

