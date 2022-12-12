New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency will take place in Mumbai from December 13-16, 2022. G20 Members, Guest countries and invited International Organizations will attend the meeting in person.

On December 13, the Indian Presidency will hold two side events - "Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and "Infusing new LiFE into Green Development" - before the official meeting of the Working Group, according to the official statement of Ministry of External Affairs.

A welcome dinner will follow the side event for the delegates at the Taj Mahal Palace.

The Development working meeting will be held on December 14-15, 2022, with a focus on India's key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the SDGs, Lifestyle for the environment and data for development.

India's G20 Presidency lies at a crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. A review of SDG progress and G20's efforts to achieve the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting.

In the context of Green Development, focus areas would include climate finance and technology, as well as just energy transitions for developing countries. Understanding that the issue of climate change cuts across industry, society, and sectors, the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a behaviour-based movement that draws from our country's rich, ancient and sustainable traditions, to nudge consumers, and in-turn markets, to adopt environmentally-conscious practices, would be deliberated upon in the meeting, the official statement read.

LiFE ties closely with India's G20 motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and theme "One Earth One Family One Future". With our human-centric approach to technology, tech-enabled development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education would also be discussed.

Women empowerment and representation, including efforts to bring women to the fore and in leading positions to boost socio-economic development and achievement of SDGs, would be highlighted.

The official DWG meeting will be followed by an excursion by the delegates to Kanheri caves on December 16, 2022, the release added. (ANI)

