Peshawar, Jun 24 (PTI) At least five people were killed when militants attacked a bomb disposal unit (BDU) in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

Three security personnel and two women, who were travelling in a pickup truck and were caught in the crossfire, were killed when armed assailants opened fire at the BD squad, which was clearing explosives from a road in the Mandikol area of South Waziristan district, a police official said.

Eight others were also injured in the attack, the official said.

South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Naseer Khan said rescue teams and residents swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Wana.

Dr. Jan Mohammad, the hospital's medical superintendent, said one of the injured was moved to the Dera Ismail Khan district due to his critical condition.

He said the rest of the injured were being treated at Wana.

Khan said the police have launched an investigation into the attack, and security in the area has been further tightened.

Locals urged the government to take immediate and effective measures to improve peace and security in the region.

