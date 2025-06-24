Texas, June 24: A 4-month-old baby died after her parents kept her inside a drawer in their room at a hotel in Harris County, Texas, allegedly to stop her from crying. The infant, Brookelynn Fancher, was found unresponsive by her father, who later told authorities she had been placed in the drawer with towels stuffed around the edges. A hotel housekeeper had previously discovered the child crying inside the drawer, but the parents reportedly dismissed her concerns.

According to The Mirror report, Destiny Campos, 21, and Jeremy Fancher, 38, had been living at the Days Inn & Suites with Brookelynn and another 18-month-old daughter. Campos admitted that Fancher would often complain about the baby's cries, describing them as "piercing," and would place her in the drawer, sometimes closing it completely. Towels were stuffed around the drawer to prevent the baby from pushing it open. They claimed it was their solution while sleeping or doing other things. US Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Abuses Multiple Students Inside Baltimore School, Arrested.

The tragic incident occurred on May 26, 2024, when Fancher allegedly found Brookelynn unconscious inside the drawer and tried performing CPR. He told police the drawer had been slightly open before he left for the store, but when he returned, it was shut and the baby wasn’t breathing. Paramedics were called but could not revive the infant. Campos claimed Fancher was responsible for placing her in the drawer that day. US Shocker: Inmate Coerces 11-Year-Old Girl Into Performing Sexual Acts, Records Video Call Inside Jail in Pennsylvania.

A hotel housekeeper told investigators she had previously found Brookelynn inside the drawer crying, while Campos lay unresponsive on the bed, and the other child ate crumbs nearby. When confronted, Campos allegedly laughed and brushed off the concern, saying it was fine. Campos’ grandmother later revealed that Campos said she was pregnant again and oddly remarked, “I’m gonna have a girl. That replaces the one I lost.”

