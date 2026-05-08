World News | Five New Enforced Disappearance Cases Reported in Balochistan as Missing Persons Allegedly Return Home

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Reports of alleged enforced disappearances and later releases continue to emerge from various areas of Balochistan, with five new cases reported in Quetta and Barkhan, even as five previously missing individuals have reportedly returned home, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Two teenage boys were reportedly detained during late-night raids on Airport Road in Quetta on May 6. Family members claimed that Pakistani security personnel entered their residence around 1:00 am and took both boys to an undisclosed location. In another case, 21-year-old student Muibullah, son of Abdul Baqi and a resident of Kardgap in Mastung district, was reportedly detained on April 12 from Munir Ahmed Road in Quetta. Relatives alleged that personnel linked to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were involved in the detention. His whereabouts are still unknown.

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Meanwhile, in Barkhan district, two men were reportedly taken from their homes during the early hours of May 3. Family members alleged that CTD personnel detained the two individuals, after which no further details about their whereabouts were provided, as cited by the TBP report.

Along with the newly reported disappearance cases, reports have also surfaced regarding the return of several previously missing individuals. According to local sources, Abdul Ghaffar Baloch and Ali Raza Baloch, who had reportedly disappeared from Brewery Road in Quetta on April 28, were released on May 5. Similarly, three men, Lal Khan Qambrani, Munawar Qambrani, and Siraj Qambrani, who had allegedly gone missing from Qambrani Road in Quetta on April 24, were reportedly found on Airport Road on May 4.

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Pakistani authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the reported detentions, releases, or the allegations raised by families and local activists. International human rights organisations have repeatedly expressed concern over reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, while Pakistani officials have consistently denied having any policy of unlawful detentions, TBP reported. (ANI)

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