Kris Jenner Reveals Ozempic Made Her ‘Really Sick’; 70-Year-Old TV Personality Shares What Worked for Her Instead (Watch Video)

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Reality television matriarch and entrepreneur Kris Jenner has opened up about her brief experience with the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic, revealing that the medication made her feel too ill to maintain her demanding professional schedule. Speaking on a recent episode of the She MD podcast, the 70-year-old "momager" clarified long-standing rumours regarding her health routine, explaining why the viral GLP-1 injection was ultimately not a fit for her lifestyle. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s 2026 Romance: From Their ‘Tokyo Drift’ Instagram Debut to Cosy Rug Shopping in Los Angeles (View Post).

Kris Jenner Recalls Adverse Reactions from Ozempic

During the interview with hosts Dr Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney, Jenner admitted that she experimented with the drug long before it became a cultural phenomenon. However, the trial was short-lived due to immediate physical discomfort. "I tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick," Jenner said, according to transcripts of the episode.

She described feeling so nauseous that she eventually contacted Dr Aliabadi to halt the treatment, stating, "I can’t work anymore. I’m so sick." Jenner’s experience aligns with common side effects reported by clinical trials, which indicate that a significant percentage of users experience gastrointestinal issues, including nausea and vomiting, particularly during the initial dosing phases.

Kris Jenner's Shift Toward Peptides and Supplements

After determining that Ozempic was not viable for her, Jenner pivoted to a customised wellness regimen focused on hormone management and energy levels. She described her current routine, which includes peptide injections and a strict supplement protocol, as a "game changer." The businesswoman noted that this new approach has significantly increased her stamina, allowing her to manage her global brands and large family more effectively.

Jenner stated the new routine "bought her an extra couple of hours" at night. Overall Wellness: She credits the combination of peptides and supplements, such as fish oils and omega-3s, for improvements in her hair, skin, and nails. She revealed she undergoes blood work every three months to monitor her thyroid and hormone levels, a practice she has maintained since age 45.

Kris Jenner Addressess Cosmetic Surgery Rumours

Beyond her internal health, Jenner used the platform to address recent speculation regarding her appearance. She confirmed she underwent a facelift in 2025, describing it as a "refresh" to help her feel like the best version of herself. While reports had previously circulated suggesting she was unhappy with the results, Jenner dismissed those claims as "flat-out lies," expressing deep satisfaction with the procedure and her surgeon.

Kris Jenner on She MD Podcast:

The GLP-1 Trend

Jenner’s comments come at a time when several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have faced public scrutiny regarding their weight loss. While Ozempic and similar medications like Mounjaro have surged in popularity among celebrities, Jenner’s candidness highlights that these treatments are not universal solutions. Ozempic Price in India Revealed: Know Dosage, Benefits and Possible Side Effects of the Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug.

Medical experts continue to advise that while peptides and GLP-1 drugs can offer benefits, they should only be used under strict medical supervision due to potential side effects and the need for individualised health plans.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of She MD Podcast), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).