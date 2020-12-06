United Nations, Dec 6 (PTI) An additional 207 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030 due to the severe long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of the world's extremely poor to more than a billion, a new study from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has found.

FGN2UAE-INDIANS-SHIP Released by Houthis in Yemen, 14 Indian seamen fly back home from Dubai Dubai: Fourteen Indian seamen who were stranded in Yemen for over 10 months after their ship sank in the Gulf of Aden flew back to India on Saturday from Dubai.

FGN13 CHINA-LUNAR-LD PROBE Chinese Chang'e 5 probe completes docking mission, set to return moon rocks to Earth Beijing: China's Chang'e-5 probe that touched down on the moon transferred the rock samples it collected from the lunar surface to its orbiter on Sunday, with an ambitious aim to bring them back to Earth for the first time in nearly 45 years, the country's space agency said. By K J M Varma

FGN15 SAUDI-ISRAEL-CRITICISM Saudi prince strongly criticizes Israel at Bahrain summit Dubai: A prominent Saudi prince harshly criticized Israel on Sunday at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel's foreign minister. (AP)

