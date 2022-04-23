Kabul, Apr 23 (AP) A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.

Kyiv: An advisor to Ukraine's presidential office says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol. (PTI)

