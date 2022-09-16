London, Sep 16 (PTI) Prominent Indian scientist and industrialist Dr Swati Piramal has been conferred France's top civilian honour for her contributions in the fields of business and industry, science, medicine, and towards strengthening Indo-French ties.

FGN80 SCO-PAK-SHARIF-LD FLOODS PM Sharif describes Pakistan as a 'sea of water' after floods; calls for immediate action on climate change at SCO summit

Samarkand: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday told the leaders of the SCO grouping that Pakistan looked like "a sea of water", as he made an emotional appeal to its leaders to take immediate action to tackle climate change that he said has caused unprecedented floods in his country.

FGN65 UK-QUEEN-GRANDCHILDREN Queen's 8 grandchildren to observe vigil at Lying-in-State

London: Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren will observe a vigil at her coffin Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday as a mark of respect, following their parents' vigil later on Friday, Kensington Palace said. By Aditi Khanna

FGN67 BANGLA-CHINA-CURRENCY Bangladesh opts for overseas payments in Chinese currency

Dhaka: Bangladesh has allowed banks to maintain accounts in Chinese currency for overseas transactions to reduce dependency on the US dollar as part of the country's efforts to preserve the dwindling foreign reserves, officials said here on Friday. By Anisur Rahman

FGN76 PAK-POLIO-DEATH Baby dies due to poliovirus as Pakistan seems failing to contain the crippling disease

Islamabad: A six-month-old baby died recently due to poliovirus in Pakistan, officials said here on Friday, as the country's effort to defeat the crippling disease seems to be failing. By Sajjad Hussain PTI

