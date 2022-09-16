Samarkand, September 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit here and the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Prime Minister Modi earlier attended the 22nd SCO summit, which was hosted by President Mirziyoyev in this historic Uzbek city of Samarkand. Also Read | Bilawal Bhutto on India's SCO Presidency in 2023, Says 'No Decision Yet on Pakistan's Participation in Next Summit'.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

