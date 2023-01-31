New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met the US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Tuesday. During the meeting in New Delhi, both parties discussed ways to advance and strengthen the US-India partnership.

As Nuland was welcomed in India for the diplomatic visit, both sides looked forward to a productive exchange of talks.

Also Read | Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

"Welcome back to India, @UnderSecStateP Victoria Nuland! Looking forward to a productive visit to advance and strengthen the #USIndia partnership," the official account of the US Embassy in India tweeted.

Early today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar met visiting US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and discussed the Indian subcontinent and the Indo-Pacific.

Also Read | World War II Sex Slavery Victims in Philippines Urge Japan Government To Recognise Its War Crimes.

"Glad to meet US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland this morning. Good talk on the Indian Subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and the many convergences in our relationship," tweeted Jaishankar.

During her visit to India, Nuland will lead the US-India annual Foreign Office Consultations which cover the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, and will also meet with young tech leaders, the US Department of State said in an official statement.

Nuland is on an official visit to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Qatar from January 28 to February 3.

In Nepal, the top US official met with the new government to discuss the broad agenda of the US-Nepal alliance.

The Under Secretary, on reaching Sri Lanka will mark the 75th anniversary of US-Sri Lanka relations and offer continued US support for Sri Lanka's efforts to stabilise the economy, protect human rights, and promote reconciliation, the official release added.

Finally, the Under Secretary will discuss global issues in Qatar as part of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)