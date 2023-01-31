Mumbai, January 31: In a brutal incident of dog attack that took place in United Kingdom in January last year, a woman dog walker allegedly died due to multiple bites from canine in Surrey. The woman, who is a professional dog walker was allegedly bit by one of the eight canine's, whom she took on a walk. The woman identified as Natasha Johnston (28) suffered injuries to her neck

On January 12, Johnston, a professional dog walker was walking several dogs at Gravelly Hill near Caterham in Surrey, when one of the canine allegedly attacked her, according to a report in Mirror.Co.UK. The attack was so much brutal that Johnston suffered a haemorrhage besides sustaining injury to her left jugular vein. Horrifying Video: Dog Seen Running With Human Head in Mouth on Mexico Street (Graphic Content Warning).

The incident came to light when local police received a call about a dog attack. Besides Johnston, another woman was also suffered an injury in the dog attack. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and discharged later. While officials of an ambulance immediately administered treatment to Natasha, she succumbed to her injuries.

Report suggests that one of the dogs, which was being walked by Natasha became aggressive and attacked her leading to loss of blood. Later, all the dogs were seized by cops. Surrey Police also said that none of the dogs involved in the incident were banned breeds. Cops also said that no one has been prosecuted over the fatal dog attack. Dog Attack in US: Minor Boy Mauled to Death by Four Canines in Idaho, Mother Injured While Saving Him.

Post-mortem report has revealed that Natasha died of "1A shock and haemorrhage, including perforation of the left jugular vein" and "1B multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck". The court, which was hearing the case was informed that Natasha was walking a number of dogs including a Leonberger and two dachshunds when she was attacked. The case has been adjourned until June 29.

