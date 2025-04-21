New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Former Ambassador Mahesh Sachdev has described US Vice President JD Vance's ongoing visit to India as a "significant" development, marking the first high-level political outreach from the new US administration since President Donald Trump's return to office in January.

"The visit is significant because it's the first major political head in the United States' new government that took over under President Trump on January 20. Nearly three months down the line, the Vice President of the United States, the number 2 person in the hierarchy, is visiting India," said Sachdev. He added, "It's certainly an important symbolic, as well as substantive gesture, which India and the US are likely to use to coordinate their relations better and build upon the Prime Minister's (PM Modi's) own visit in February to the US, where they agreed on many things that were jointly announced by the Prime Minister and the President (Trump)."

Also Read | Pope Francis Dies at 88: Memorable Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers and Inspirational Sayings on Life, Love and More in Honour of the Vatican Pope.

According to Sachdev, the Vice President's visit comprises two distinct segments--one formal and one personal. "The visit has two distinct components - the first is bilateral; a formal visit wherein the visiting dignitary would be received by the PM, and would have discussions on the issues that would include tariff issues, as well as deportation related issues," he noted.

He further explained, "At the same time, there is an informal component of the visit, wherein the Vice President, who has a wife of Indian origin, Mrs Usha Vance, would visit Jaipur and Agra, and I understand there would be some familial gatherings from the wife's side - so that would also add to the overall girth of the visit. I think the visit would highlight growing and frequent Indo-US ties at the highest level."

Also Read | Hyundai Motor Makes First-Ever Commercial Delivery of Zero-Emission 'Elec City Town' Electric Bus in Japan to Iwasaki Group.

Vice President Vance, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 pm today at the PM's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Their meeting is expected to address key bilateral concerns, including trade, economic cooperation, and defence ties.

After the formal leg of the visit, the Vance family will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday and visit Agra on April 23. The visit concludes with their departure from India on April 24 at 6:40 am. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)