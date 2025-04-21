Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church passed away on the morning of April 21, 2025 in the Vatican City. "This morning at 7:35 AM the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel. Pope Francis was the first pope from Latin America, the first Jesuit to ascend to the papacy, and the first non-European pontiff in over 1200 years. His historic election was seen as a move toward reform, diversity and a more inclusive Church. Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis was widely recognised for his humility, progressive social views and commitment to serving the marginalised. He chose the name ‘Francis’ in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi, reflecting his dedication to poverty, peace and environmental stewardship. Pope Francis quotes on love, life and aspirations inspire people to lead their lives in the right direction. Pope Francis Dies: Pontiff Passes Away Aged 88 at His Residence in Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

From washing the feet of prisoners to advocating for climate action and interfaith dialogue, Francis consistently broke with tradition, shifting the global perception of the Catholic Church. His papacy was marked by efforts to modernise the Church, address sexual abuse scandals, promote social justice, and foster a culture of compassion over dogma. Even as he faced criticism from conservative factions within the Vatican, he remained steadfast in his vision of a more merciful and less judgmental Church, one that meets people where they are. Easter Sunday 2025: Pope Francis Emerges From Convalescence To Bless Thousands of People in St Peter’s Square, Delights Crowd With Popemobile Tour (Watch Video).

Pope Francis Passes Away

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Pope Francis Quotes

Quote Reads: “Although the Life of a Person Is in a Land Full of Thorns and Weeds, There Is Always a Space in Which the Good Seed Can Grow. You Have To Trust God.” Pope Francis

Quote Reads: “God Never Gives Someone a Gift They Are Not Capable of Receiving. If He Gives Us the Gift of Christmas, It Is Because We All Have the Ability To Understand and Receive It.” Pope Francis

Quote Reads: “We Must Restore Hope to Young People, Help the Old, Be Open to the Future, Spread Love. Be Poor Among the Poor. We Need To Include the Excluded and Preach Peace.” Pope Francis

Quote Reads: “You Cannot Be in a Position of Power and Destroy the Life of Another Person.” Pope Francis

Quote Reads: “Love Is the Greatest Power for the Transformation of Reality Because It Pulls Down the Walls of Selfishness and Fills the Ditches That Keep Us Apart.” Pope Francis

Quotes Reads: "Replace Your Doubts With Dreams. Do Not Remain Hostage to Your Fears, but Set About Working To Realize Your Goals!” Pope Francis

Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of hope, humility and courage. He reshaped the papacy for a modern world, emphasising human dignity, environmental responsibility and the importance of meeting people with love rather than rules

